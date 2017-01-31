Melton Hockey: First XI bounce back as Creed makes 900th appearance

Melton Hockey Club’s First XI returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory at Market Harborough on Saturday.

Several veteran players were recalled to bolster a depleted squad, but the added experience seemed to inspire the visitors as they started brightly.

However, despite several short corners, Melton failed to make the pressure tell and Harborough grew into the half.

With the away side holding strong, they turned to the substitutes bench with Creed, Davies, and Durrant entering the fray and making an instant impact.

After being awarded a short corner, Creed stepped up to strike home, marking his 900th club appearance with a goal.

Shortly after, Creed was fouled by the Harborough goalkeeper, allowing Davies to score the first away goal of his career from the penalty spot.

Melton’s normal penalty-taker, Foode, watched on and took notes after his penalty miss the week before.

Things got even better when Durrant raced onto a Creed through ball and lashed home a trademark reverse-hit to make it three.

With moments to go before half-time, Harborough struck back with a straight strike from a short corner.

With the pressure on, Melton knew the second half would see Harborough try to push on.

As expected after the break it was a story of backs-to-the-wall defending as Melton looked to hold out.

Despite Fleming and Foode, twice, spending time in the sin-bin, the visitors clung on to secure the points.

Melton return home for a fixture against Nottingham Trent University at Burton Road on Saturday (12.30pm start).