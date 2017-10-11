Melton Hockey Club’s Badgers team makes encouraging debut

Have your say

The inaugural Badgers league kicked off on Saturday with Melton taking on Leicester Westleigh.

Badgers hockey was launched this season to help introduce boys and girls to competitive hockey in a friendly and positive way.

Teams are allowed three adults over 40, but with restrictions placed on them, such as not being allowed in their opponents’ D, while young players must be under 16.

Both teams played some excellent hockey with everyone trying their hardest and showing excellent skills.

All Melton players contributed to the game with Rebecca Cramphorn and Catherine Wells outstanding.

Melton created a lot of good chances in the first half, but their final shot lacked power and composure, highlighting an area to work on.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Melton having the best opportunities.

Cramphorn’s skills were causing all sorts of problems for the Westleigh defence and she laid back a perfect cross for Leo Nash to sweep in the opening goal.

Minutes later a similar move saw Joey Yates find the corner of the goal with a clinical finish to round off an excellent afternoon of hockey.

Melton – adults: Haydn Snow, Nick Adams, Justin Harris; youngsters: Cameron Archibald, Joe Harris, Joseph Pickup, Leo Nash, Oliver Nash, Rebecca Cramphorn, Catherine Wells, Joey Yates, Archie Adams.