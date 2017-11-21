Melton Hockey Club: Firsts bounce back with seven-goal show

Melton Hockey Club men’s first XI got back to winning ways on Saturday with a seven-goal demolition of struggling Newark.

The hosts went into the game after back-to-back defeats, but they did enough to see off the bottom side 7-2 and extend their visitors’ winless start to the season.

Melton’s fourth win of the season moved them back up to third place in the East Midlands Premier, seven points behind leaders Repton, and six adrift of Nottingham Trent University who have played a game more.

On Saturday they travel to Derwent who sit fifth, level on points with the Reds.

Melton’s Second XI moved within three points of the top after chalking up their fifth win of the season on Saturday.

They dispatched Berkswell and Balsall Common 4-0 on their travels to stay in fifth place in the Second XI East Midlands Premier, but just a point behind second-placed Mansfield.

On Saturday they will look to extend their 100 per cent record at their Burton Road home this season when they entertain Coventry and North Warwick (12.30pm start).