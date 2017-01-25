Melton Hockey Club empty-handed after weekend defeats

A tough week for Melton Hockey Club brought defeats for all four of its men’s teams on Saturday.

The First XI slipped to their third straight loss in the East Midlands Premier as they were dispatched 3-0 at fifth-placed North Notts and slipped a place to eighth.

Action from Melton HC Third XI's 7-0 defeat to title-chasing Coalville EMN-170125-125226002

Melton are still awaiting their first points of the year in the Second XI East Midlands Premier after they were beaten 1-0 at Burton Road by second-bottom Newark.

And the Third XI fared even worse in their East Midland Premier clash at home to Coalville.

The title-chasing visitors closed to within a point of the top with a 7-0 demolition.

Melton’s mix of youth and experience claimed the club’s only goals of the weekend as the Fourth XI almost pulled off a surprise result at the Central League South Division Two leaders.

Loughborough Town’s sixth team went into Saturday’s game with an unbeaten record, while Melton sat bottom of the table with one win from their 10 matches. But the visitors pushed Town close before succumbing 3-2.

