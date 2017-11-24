Melton Golf Club: Wilson and Finn star at annual awards evening

The clubhouse was full as junior, ladies’ and men’s sections gathered for Melton Golf Club annual presentation evening.

This year’s trophy and medals were presented by club captain Ian Solloway and vice-captain Glenn Price, while Pat Lee, the club’s golf operations chairman, made the announcements.

The outstanding awards of the night were given to Mick Wilson who had won the club championship, played off scratch over 36 holes, as well as the Race to Woodhall Spa Trophy, to complete a unique double.

Mick was also awarded Player of the Year for his continual support of the club in matches, away days and work as an artisan on the golf course as well as his golfing achievements.

The Ladies’ Player of the Year award went to Kathie Finn, a winner of The Dorothy Nall Cup, Lady President’s Salver, Jol Calder Salver and Summer Challenge Trophy.

Kathie also finished runner-up in the Macmillan Cancer Relief Trophy, reduced her handicap by two shots to 15, and has been a strong supporter of the ladies’ team in the scratch and handicap leagues, as well as friendlies.

Leah Radford won the Jol Calder Championship Trophy as ladies’ club champion.

In the junior section, Louis Woodcock enjoyed a prolific season, winning the Bill Lodge Spring Trophy, the Rabbits Cup, and the Lady Captain’s

Player of the Year for handicaps 21 and above.

Fellow junior James Daulby picked up the Ben Kerr Memorial Trophy, Sam Weller Shield, the Junior Doubles Cup, partnered by Zac Williams, and the Captain’s Junior Player of the Year for handicaps up to 20.

Other winners (Men’s section):

Autumn Trophy – Jack Inguanta; Abbots Trophy – Bob Barnes; Petfoods Trophy – Steve Goddard; Goodacre Rose Bowl – Steve Riley; Captain’s Cup – Sam Pollard; Past Captain’s Trophy – John Hitchman; Marsh Cup – Mezz Watchorn; Ludlow Bowl – Richard South; Compton Cup – Colin Kitchen; Wally Hill Cup – Alan Parkes; Hayes Cup – Chris Vose; Gerard Leigh Bowl – Geoff Townsend; Muir Plate – Ricki Curtis; Muir Cup – Neil Eaves.

Pairs trophies: Gerry Davies Trophy – Karl Yates and Anthony Halls; Winter Better Ball Knockout – Dougie Bryce and Jack Inguanta; Winter Foursomes – Bill Hurrell and Steven Draisey; Clarke Cup – Scott Cartwright and Mike Catlin; Greenall Cup – JP O’Reilly and Chris Radford; Ted Radford Trophy – Sue Hitchman and Steve Goddard.

Medals winners: Mark Lewis, Garry Taylor, Nigel Blunt, Gary Kitchen, Mick Wilson, Geoff Townsend, Bob Barnes, Phil Curtis, Billy Kevan, Nick Baines, Geoff Townsend, Chris Radford.

(Ladies’ section):

The Winners Rose Bowl – Denise Waldron; Summer Eclectic Bronze Division – Denise Waldron, Muir Cup – Jean Moulds; Ludlow Bowl – Jean Moulds; Past Lady Captain’s Trophy – Sue Hitchman; Marsh Cup – Sue Hitchman; President’s Putter – Sue Hitchman; Sumer Eclectic Silver Division – Sue Hitchman; Past Lady Captain’s Nine-Hole Trophy – Margaret Hoskins; Macmillan Cancer Relief Trophy Silver Division – Gay Cham; Bronze Division – Liz Clark; Silver Salver – Nancy Denny; Bronze Salver – Glynis Breward; Evans Bowl – Bettyne Norton; Senior Ladies Knockout – Drina Terzza; The Val Eastman Winter League Bowl – Karen Middleton;

Pairs trophies: High Low Trophy – Joan Allen and Janet Bentley; Christine Lord Trophy – Drina Terzza and Lindy Dane.