Melton Golf Club: Sid (91) rolls back the years at Past Captains Trophy

A group of 20 past captains joined present Melton Mowbray Golf Club skipper Ian Solloway for the annual Past Captains Trophy competition and dinner on Friday.

They included former county president Tom Finn and 91-year-old Sid Freeman who was club captain way back in 1970.

Ian presented the prizes after a wonderful afternoon’s golf which saw John Hitchman claim the Past Captains Trophy with 38 points.

Both past captains trophies sit side by side in the Hitchman home with wife Sue winning the Past Lady Captain’s Trophy just a few weeks before.

Chris Lawrence won the young section prize with a score of 37 points, while the senior section was won by Doug Woolley with 33.

Sue Hitchman won the Past Lady Captain’s Trophy with 35 points, six shots clear of Denise Waldron who took second place on countback from Chris Cook, both with 29.

The day was completed by afternoon tea hosted by current lady captain Bettyne Norton and vice-captain Sandie Normanton.

* Geoff Townsend continued his good form when he won the September Saturday Monthly Medal.

His score of nett 69 narrowly beat his son Ian by one shot, while Kevin Rate finished in third with a nett 74.

Geoff also carded the day’s best gross score of 79 and one of the three two’s of the day, the others shot by Matt Catton and Kevin Rate.

* The new season of Monday Morning Mingles began earlier this month when Bob Luke and new lady member Margaret Smale won the opening competition with a nett 34.4,

Mingles organisers Owen and Chris Cook were second with nett 37.8, and in third place were Julia and Terry Brown (nett 38.0).

The best fourball was nett 72.4 by Bob and Margaret with Julia and Terry.

This week’s contest saw another new partnership, Jerzy Schmidt and Pat Barnes secure top spot with their nett 32.8.

They finished five shots better than joint runners-up, John Squires and Bettyne Norton, and Nick McDonald with Jackie Fisher, who both scored nett 37.2.

Bob Luke and Margaret Smale came home in third with a nett 37.4.

Jerzy and Pat with Ray Foster and Joan Allen carded the best fourball with their combined nett score of 74.0.