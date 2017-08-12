Melton Golf Club: Seniors skipper finishes runner-up at away day

Have your say

Melton Golf Club seniors captain Gerry Stephens held his away day at Peterborough Milton Golf Club last week accompanied by 29 other golfers.

The day started slightly overcast but the sun soon shone through to set the scene for some good golf on an excellent course set-up.

Seniors captain Gerry Stephens EMN-171008-101901002

Teams of three played off full handicap with two of three stableford scores to count on all holes, excluding the sixth and 14th where all three scores counted.

Only eight points separated first place and last ion a close-fought competition.

The winning team were vice-captain George Schmidt, Owen Cook and Dennis Dayman, pipping the skipper Gerry Stephens, Eddie Cham and Bill Robson.

John Squires, Adrian Green and Gwilym Jones completed the top three.

Nearest-the-pin prizes went to Brendon Boyce on the par three 11th, Al Terzza at the par three 16th, and Don Benzie was nearest the pin in two on the par four 18th hole.