Melton Golf Club seniors keep unbeaten record intact

Melton Golf Club seniors’ second match of the season took them to Stanton-on-the-Wolds on Monday.

On a glorious spring day, the standard of golf was high and included a hole-in-one by Stanton’s Stan Dziuba at the short 10th hole.

Honours were shared at the end of the day with a match score of four-all, leaving Melton still unbeaten.

For Melton, the pairs of Gerry Stephens and Owen Cook, and Bob Purkis with Richard Haines halved their matches, and there were wins for Bob Luke and Dave Bentley (6 and 4), Dave Wells and Julian Kisiel (7 and 5), and John Squires with Ray Stone (2 and 1).