Melton Golf Club: Race to Woodhall Spa final line-up confirmed

The line-up for this year’s Race to Woodhall Spa grand finale was decided at Melton Golf Club’s end-of-season shoot-out on Sunday.

A total of 157 club members accumulated points throughout the year with the top 30 qualifying for Sunday’s shoot-out where five places were up for grabs to compete in the final at the renowned Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

The Hotchkin course is consistently rated among the world’s finest heathland golf experiences, and this will be the fourth year Melton Golf Club will have played there.

Brendan Boyce, who had already claimed one of the six places by finishing top of the year’s Order of Merit, was the first to tee off first in damp and breezy conditions.

Despite the weather, some good scores were achieved, and at halfway Kevin Robertson headed the field on three-under his nett par, with four others at one-under-par and five at level par.

As the round progressed the wind strengthened and good scoring became even harder.

Last year’s Woodhall Spa champion David Poolan came out on top after 18 holes with a nett score of 67, one stroke ahead of Steve Goddard.

Mick Wilson and Neil Farish were equal third with 70, leaving one place still up for grabs.

Previous champions Sam Pollard and Matt Catton, along with Neil Eaves were all tied for fifth on 71, forcing a three-hole play-off.

Matt and Neil still could not be separated, leading to a sudden death play-off. The first extra hole was again tied, but Neil claimed victory at the next, keeping his composure to win the hole with a nett par.

The six finalists will compete at the home of English Golf on Saturday, October 21.

* The finals of both men’s summer singles matchplay knockout competitions were played last week.

Neil Eaves enjoyed another successful day as he won the Muir Cup (handicaps up to 17) from Tim Mortimer. The losing semi-finalists were junior member James Daulby and Garry Taylor.

In the Muir Plate, for 18 to 28 handicaps, Ricki Curtis came out on top from runner-up Chris Boulter, with Danny Raven and Roger Alexander losing in the semi-finals.