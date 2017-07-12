Melton Golf Club: President’s Putter set for close finale

Mark Pedge narrowly leads the way as the first round of the President’s Putter produced some tremendous scoring at Melton Golf Club.

The competition, which is also a Race to Woodhall Spa qualifier, is played over two rounds on consecutive weeks, and the highlight of the opening day was Mick Pollard’s hole-in-one on the par three 16th.

It was his first-ever hole-in-one and earned him half of the prize pot for the twos sweep.

Pedge shot a six-under handicap nett 64 to pip runner-up Kevin Robertson on countback, while a nett 66 put Kris Owen in third place with all three in a good position for the deciding second round.

Sam Pollard shot the best gross round of 72.

Twos winners: Sam Pollard, Richard South, Kris Owen, Steve Wright, Ken Longbottom, David Taylor, Mark Pedge, Paul Gough.

The fourth round of the Compton Cup was also played in conjunction with the Putter by handicaps 21 to 28.

Again the condition of the course and greens reflected in the scores with Tony Robinson securing first place with a nett 66 on countback from Cliff Daulby.

The pair finished seven shots clear of third-placed Dave Bailey.

n James Daulby won the juniors Ben Kerr Memorial Trophy with an outstanding score of nett 61.

He finished a staggering 16 shots clear of runner-up Louis Woodcock, while Spencer Parker, in his first competition, was third.

n Kathie Finn’s recent good form continued in the ladies’ EWGA medal on Wednesday.

Her nett 71 secured first place from Jean Moulds (nett 74), with Margaret Samways taking third on countback from Chris Cook, both scoring nett 76.

n The ladies’ nine-hole qualifier was won by Ann Evans with 15 points, one better than second-placed Sue Stimson.

n Melton seniors’ stableford last Tuesday was won by John Bourne with 39 points, three ahead of Bob Parkinson, while Bill Fisher carded 35 points to take third spot.

n On Sunday the club held its first-ever Society Organisers Open Day.

Golf societies who are visiting the club this year were invited to bring a fourball to take part in the shotgun start for the betterball pairs stableford.

A total of 12 societies took part with only a point separating the top three.

Each player received a Dickinson and Morris pork pie. The competition was followed by a prize presentation with first prize of a baby stilton, donated by Billy Kevan of Colston Bassett Dairy.

Club chairman Phil Millward was delighted with the day’s success and the atmosphere it created in the clubhouse.