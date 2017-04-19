Melton Golf Club members take up county roles

The Leicestershire and Rutland Veteran Ladies’ Golf Association held their captain versus vice-captain match at Melton Golf Club last Thursday.

Melton golfer Drina Terzza, 2017 captain of the association, was thrilled to host the match at Melton, as was vice-captain Avis Webb, also a Melton member.

Ladies from 15 other clubs across Leicestershire took part in the match which Avis’ team won.

* The ladies’ section played their April EWGA Medal and nine-hole qualifier last Wednesday.

The medal was won by Julia Brown with a score of nett 71 which earned her a handicap cut.

Fay Hutton was second with nett 75 and Denise Waldron’s round of nett 77 placed her in third spot.

Sue Stimson won the nine-hole qualifier with 13 points, just beating runner-up Pat Barnes by a point.

* Melton men also played a midweek medal last Wednesday where countback decided the top two places.

Malcolm Farrow edged Chris Vose into the runner-up spot after both shot rounds of nett 66.

Garry Taylor finished in third place, five shots adrift on nett 71. Garry and John O’Reilly shared the twos sweep.

* New to the 2017 competition schedule at Melton are men’s and mixed nine-hole qualifying competitions.

The ladies’ section has played them for several years and they have proved very popular.

They are open to both men and women and it is hoped they will help players to fit in their three qualifiers, especially those who struggle for time because of work commitments.

The first one took place last Thursday when husband and wife Bob and Pat Barnes took first and second places, Bob scoring 18 points to pip Pat by two.

* Melton GC member Owen Cook has become president of The Leicestershire and Rutland Past Captains Association for 2017.

Earlier this month they held their New Captain’s Event at Melton where Owen welcomed 15 new club captains.