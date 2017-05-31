Melton Golf Club: Kathie takes the spoils at Lady President’s Day

Play was hard-fought and the scoring high as Chris Cook hosted her Lady President’s Day at Melton Golf Club last Wednesday.

The ladies played a medal competition and had to count their putts taken on the green.

Kathie Finn won overall with a round of nett 77, and also won the putts taken on the green with 27, while Janet Hipkin won the nine-hole competition, and Liz Clark won the hidden holes prize.

Results – Division One: 1 Jean Moulds nett 79, 2 Drina Terzza nett 80, 3 Jane Berry nett 81. Division Two: 1 Jeanette Holland nett 78, 2 Pat Barnes nett 84, 3 Sue Millward nett 85. Division Three: 1 Janet Bentley nett 81, 2 Lindy Dane nett 85, 3 Sandie Normanton nett 87.

* The men’s section played The Bridgestone Chase Your Dreams Medal on Saturday which was also a Race to Woodhall Spa order of merit qualifier.

Twelve of the top 20 players finished within two or better of standard scratch.

Nigel Blunt’s nett 67 was the best score of the day, a shot better off than runner-up Billy Kevan, while Guy Rayson finished third on countback from Steve Goddard, both with a level handicap nett 70.

Mick Wilson carded a gross 78 to win the best gross prize.

Five competitors finished on nett 71, and in countback order, they were: Chris Ward, Richard South, Steve Wright, Gary Kitchen and Neil Eaves.

Two’s sweep: Stephen Draisey, Alan Sleath, Steven Brown, John Harvey, Phil Curtis, Mezz Watchorn, Mick Wilson.

The Race to Woodhall Spa is very close with Mezz Watchorn top following one win, a Major Trophy and two top 10 finishes.

Brendan Boyce is second with four top 10 finishes and third-placed Billy Kevan has two top 10 places.

* Anthony Halls won the May Monthly Midweek stableford last Wednesday with a five-under handicap 41 points to earn a two-shot handicap cut.

Phil Curtis was second on countback from Brendan Boyce, both with 38 points.

Twos sweep: Malcolm Farrow, Anthony Halls, Mark Lewis.

* Melton hosted Forest Hill in their third match in the Scratch League and started brightly when Sam Pollard secured a comfortable 7 and 6 win.

The visitors replied with a 3 and 2 win, before George Boddy restored Melton’s lead with a 3 and 1 win. Matt Catton then added another valuable point with a narrow 1-up win after a tricky chip and putt from over the green at the 18th.

Matt Hatton eased to a 4 and 3 victory, before Jake Mogg and Guy Rayson secured a big win with 9 and 8, and 3 and 2 wins respectively.

The visitors took the final game as Melton won 6-2.

They travel away to Rutland County in their fourth match of 10 in a fortnight.

* After a late withdrawal from Melton’s men’s county foursomes team, club captain Ian Solloway had to step into the breach.

Ian partnered Gerry Stephens who led the way and finished with a creditable half against tough opponents.

The pairing of Billy Kevan and Jack Inguanta had a great match, finishing in a 5-up win for the home pair to secure passage into the next round.

Ian also played a Pro Captain Challenge match with club professional Alec McKinlay against Brian Cole and Guy Fishwick.

A close contest stood all square on the 17th tee before Ian parred the last two holes to steal the win.