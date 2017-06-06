Melton Golf Club: Home win at sell-out Pork Pie Open

Scott Cartwright and Mike Catlin came through late on to win one of the biggest events on the Melton Golf Club calendar, the Pork Pie Open.

Sunday’s event, sponsored for the 22nd year by Dickinson and Morris, attracted a sell-out field of 250, teeing off from early morning to mid-afternoon,

Craig Hallam, who shot a hole-in-one on the 14th, with Dickinson and Morris MD Stephen Hallam EMN-170606-162405002

The competition was close with 43 points leading for most of the day, until Scott and Mike won on their home course with 45.

David and Mark Heappey, from South Chesterfield GC, were second on countback from Tim Mortimer (Melton) and Dan Pollitt (Moseley).

Chris Budd and Chris Frake (Edwalton) were a point further back in fourth place with 42 on countback from Melton pair Andy Westwood and Bob Barnes.

Sixth place went to another Melton duo Mezz Watchorn with Chris Boulter with 41 points on countback from John Squires and Billy Kevan in seventh, and eighth-placed Geoff and Ian Townsend.

Golfers and officials gather at the first tee for the 22nd Pork Pie EMN-170606-163008002

A highlight of the day was a hole-in one on the par three 14th by club member Craig Hallam who also carded the best gross round with a one-under par 69 with his partner Glenn Barlow.

The four nearest-the-pin prizes went to David Heappey (South Chesterfield), Pat Annand (Priors Hall), Craig Hallam and Nick Humphries (both Melton).

Sam Pollard won the longest drive prize, and Mike Mell won the special Dickinson and Morris prize for nearest drive to ta specially made giant pork pie on the first fairway.

Prizes were presented by Dickinson and Morris managing director, Stephen Hallam and club captain, Ian Solloway.

One of the first groups to go out complete their round EMN-170606-163020002

Each competitor received a 454g pork pie from the sponsors who also provided bacon and cobs for the halfway house, which raised £481 for the lady captain’s charity, the RNLI.

A raffle also raised £271 for club captain Ian Solloway’s charity, the air ambulance.

* It was the turn of Melton ladies’ section to host the annual four-way friendly match between Melton, Greetham Valley, Spalding and Belton Woods on Friday.

With eight players a side, the field of 32 played an individual stableford competition off full handicap, with each team members scores added together to reach a team total.

The Belton Woods ladies finished as clear winners with a score of 234 stableford points, but competition was close between the other three teams.

* The Dorothy Nall Trophy was won by Kathie Finn with a five-under handicap nett 67, well clear of Drina Terzza (nett 73) who was second on countback from Sandie Normanton.

A score of 32 points gave Alan Sleath victory in the midweek stableford last Tuesday, one point ahead of runner-up Vic Newhams.

Paul Heaver was third on 30.

* The men played the nine-hole Bridgestone Classic competition on Saturday which Brian Cole won with 21 points.

He was closely followed by Dave Poolan on 20, with James Denny in third on 19 points.