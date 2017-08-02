Melton Golf Club fight back to beat Scratch League leaders

Have your say

Melton Golf Club hosted leaders Humberstone Heights in the latest scratch league match, and they started well with an impressive display from Sam Pollard in his comfortable win.

Craig Hallam followed this by turning a two-hole deficit with three to play into a valuable halved match.

The visitors hit back with three wins to leave the match in the balance, but wins for Billy Kevan (4 and 3) and Guy Rayson (3 and 2) set up a decider.

This also went the hosts’ way with Dave Poolan prevailing 3 and 2 to earn Melton a four-and-a-half to three-and-a-half victory.

This sets up an exciting finish to the league season with the top three teams all tied on points with three games left.

* Melton’s C team were held to a draw as they hosted Forest Hill on a lovely evening.

The home team made a bright start and won three of the first four games with wins for Keith Tomblin and Alan Parkes (7 and 5), Ady Stokes and Vic Cooper (1-up) and then Andy Pedlar and Colin Kitchen (3 and 1) to set up another home win.

But the visitors won both of the remaining games to tie the match at 3-3.

The Melton side then suffered a heavy away defeat against a strong Belton Park side.

Only a fighting half by captain Brendan Boyce and partner Nigel Blunt avoided a whitewash, and the Melton side will look to put in a much improved display in the return match at Melton in three weeks.

* * Malcolm Farrow’s 31 points secured him first place in last Wednesday’s midweek stableford from runner-up Chris Vose.

Malcolm also scored the only two.

* Bob Barnes won the seniors Abbots Trophy and the July monthly medal on Saturday with a six-under handicap nett 64.

All male players 55 and over, along with ladies 50 and over, are eligible to play for the Abbots Trophy.

The medal runner-up was Tony Robinson with nett 67, one ahead of Brian Haines who took third place on countback and was also runner-up in the trophy competition.

Two’s sweep: Bob Barnes, Sam Pollard, Ray Catton, Glenn Price, Tony Robinson, Mezz Watchorn, David Stroud, Anthony Halls.

* The ladies’ section played for the Christine Lord Trophy on Wednesday.

The betterball pairs contest was won by Drina Terzza and Lindy Dane with 36 points, three points clear of runners-up Karen Middleton and Cheryl Osborne, with Kathie Finn and Alison Gatward third on 32 points.