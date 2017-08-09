Melton Golf Club: Cropwell Bishop Stilton Open proves a big draw

Have your say

Conditions were perfect for Sunday’s Cropwell Bishop Stilton Open with visitors coming from as far afield as Ely and Chesterfield to play.

The club received many compliments about the condition of the course and greens which was reflected in the scoring in the fourball am-am stableford.

Third-placed team of Phil Curtis, Steve Goddard, Mezz Watchorn and Mick Curtis at the first tee with PGA club professional Alec McKinlay (fourth from left) EMN-170908-104833002

All entrants received a piece of Cropwell Bishop Stilton Cheese from the sponsors.

With the best two scores to count at each hole, the team of Geoff and Ian Townsend, Dave Taylor and Kevin Rate won with 89 points, three clear of runners-up Owen Cook, Chris Frith, Glenn Price and John Squires.

Phil Curtis, Steve Goddard, Mezz Watchorn and Mick Curtis claimed third spot on countback from Danny Raven, Kris Owen, Sam Parker and Jamie Orton as both teams finished with 85 points.

Craig Hallam, Glenn Barlow, John Hitchman and Mark Bell were fifth with 81 points, on countback, having scored 44 points on the back nine holes and 30 on the back six.

Steve Goddard also got nearest-the-pin in two on the third hole, less than a foot from the pin.

Russell Creaser was nearest-the-pin on the par three seventh hole, and Sam Pollard hit the longest drive down the par five 11th.

The day ended with a prize presentation by club vice-captain Glenn Price and competitions chairman Pat Lee.

* Hoping to maintain their position as joint league leaders, Melton played their penultimate Scratch League match away to Forest Hill.

The hosts took an early lead, but Melton responded as Craig Hallam recorded a strong 7 and 6 win, and Billy Kevan played a steady round of nine pars and three birdies for a 4 and 2 win.

Forest Hill took the next three games, leaving father and son Pete and Dave Poolan needing to win their games to tie the match.

Pete duly delivered a 3 and 2 success, and Dave holed a tricky 4ft putt on the last green for a 1-up win and 4-4 halved match.

Melton next visit Stapleford Park in a decisive exciting climax to the league season.

* Saturday’s heavy rain started just as the players stepped out for the Junior Captain’s Day competition, but it didn’t deter the hardy juniors with the competition reduced to nine holes.

James Daulby won with 19 points, just one point better off than J. Cartwright, with Louis Woodcock in third on 14 points.

Spencer Parker won the club handicap section with 20 points.

* Brian Cole won the men’s nine-hole qualifier on Saturday with a three-under handicap score of 21 points.

Runner-up Bob Luke scored 19 points, with Brendan Boyce (18pts) pipping fourth-placed Phil Meade and JP O’Reilly in fifth on countback.

* Kathie Finn played a terrific game on Wednesday to win the Jol Calder Salver.

Her nett 70 score was seven shots clear of runner-up Liz Snow, while Cheryl Osborne took third place on countback from Drina Terzza, both having shot nett 78.

* The men’s Race to Woodhall Spa midweek stableford last Wednesday went to Mark Lewis with 40 points.

Mick Wilson took second place with 39 points, and Colin Kitchen was third on countback from David Taylor, both shooting 37 points.