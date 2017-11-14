Melton Golf Club: Catton pips in-form Wilson in knockout final

Have your say

Matt Catton won the Guy Rayson Scratch Knockout at Melton Golf Club, beating the current club champion Mick Wilson 2 and 1 in the final.

The top 16 players in the club championship qualified for the singles matchplay knockout which was seeded.

Matt was very pleased to beat Mick who has been in great form this year, also winning the Race To Woodhall Spa title last month.

* The cold weather didn’t put off golfers for this week’s Monday Morning Mingles.

Sam Wright and Margaret Samways won the day with a nett 33.8 ahead of newcomers to the group, Gerry Stephens with Nancy Denny who finished with nett 35.6.

Mingles organisers Owen and Chris Cook were just 0.2 behind in third place.

The day’s best fourball was Gerry Stephens and Nancy Denny with Owen and Chris Cook with a combined nett 71.4.

* The ladies’ nine-hole winter competition season began with a three-ball yellowball competition with two scores to count on each hole and the yellow ball player’s score to count double.

The competition was very close with the top two split by countback.

The trio of Avis Webb, Joan Allen, and Margaret Smale won from runners-up Drina Terzza, Pam Parker and Jeanette Holland, both teams scoring 46 points.

* A singles stableford attracted 23 ladies and produced a close finish.

Just one point separated Jean Moulds (18pts) and Janet Bentley (17pts) who took second place on countback.

Last Wednesday’s competition was a pairs game played as a foursomes medal.

Once again, Avis Webb and Jean Moulds topped the leaderboard with a nett 36.2 ahead of runners-up Sue Bennett and Pam Parker with nett 38.75.