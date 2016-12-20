Melton Golf Club: Baines hits top gear in December stableford

Nick Baines won the individual stableford at Melton Mowbray Golf Club last week with a superb score of 44 points.

He finished three points ahead of runner-up Chris Shardlow, while countback came into play to determine the next two places with Jev Goddard edging Bob Barnes into fourth on the back nine scores.

Twos sweep: Chris Shardlow, Phil Curtis, Bev Blake, Bob Barnes, Andy Pedlar, Gary Kitchen and Jev Goddard (x2).

* Richard South, Mark Lewis, Brendan Boyce and Neil Farish won the men’s Christmas Competition on Sunday.

The golfers, helped along the way by the odd tot of whisky, played the course in an unusual fashion, playing to holes from areas not normally used.

With all 15 teams winning a prize and everyone trying to not win the Paxo stuffing, club captain Jack Inguanta and his team had the honour of being called out last to stuff their Christmas Turkey.