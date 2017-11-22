Melton Golf Club: Autumn Trophy serves up tough conditions

A cold and blustery wind greeted golfers for round two of the Autumn Trophy at Melton Mowbray Golf Club last week.

Despite the cold morning there was a good field for the competition, which this week was a fourball waltz.

Scoring was surprisingly good given the challenging conditions and the team of Steve Goddard, Neil Farish, Julian Kisiel and Colin Kitchen came out on top with 110 points to take the win.

Second place went to Billy Kevan, Antony Halls, Garry Kitchen and Dave Bailey with 108 points, closely followed by the four of Pete Poolan, Chris Boulter, Dave Taylor and JP O’Reilly in third with 107.

Geoff Townsend won the bottle of wine prize for nearest the pin on the fifth.