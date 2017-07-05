Melton Golf Club: Alec’s first Professional’s Day attracts big field

Alec McKinlay held his first Professional’s Day at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Saturday with 132 players taking part.

He hosted a pairs stableford where both players’ scores were multiplied together at each hole.

It was tight at the top in the men’s competition with Alan Sleath and Dave Timbrell (76pts), pipping runners-up Jonathan Wade and Anthony Halls (74pts). The top two finished well clear of the rest with Mezz Watchorn and Mick Curtis third with 65.

Sue Hitchman and Drina Terzza won the ladies’ prize with 54 points from lady captain Bettyne Norton with Margaret Samways (47pts), with Karen Middleton and Leah Radford, three points further adrift in third.

Sam Pollard won the longest drive prize, and nearest-the-pin went to Nigel Shaw.

* The Race to Woodhall Spa Midweek monthly medal last Thursday was won by Mick Wilson.

His round of nett 68 took first place on countback, while he also secured the best gross prize with his round of 74.

Second place went to Garry Taylor, also with nett 68, while Guy Rayson was one shot behind in third spot, also on countback.

Ian Townsend and Matt Catton scored the only two’s.

* Melton C team faced a tough task as they took their unbeaten record to Glen Gorse last Thursday.

The hosts got off to a flying start, winning three of the first four games which paved the way for their eventual 4-2 victory.

For Melton there was a runaway 6 and 4 win for Keith Tomblin and David Bailey, plus a narrow 1-up win for Ian King and Colin Kitchen.

* Melton hosted local rivals Stapleford Park at the halfway stage of the Scratch League season.

Things were to start brightly for the hosts with the top two players, Sam Pollard and Craig Hallam both playing well to secure comfortable wins.

Jake Mogg then followed up with another win for Melton, but Stapleford Park responded strongly with three consecutive wins from their middle order players to set up a tight finish.

Dave Poolan gained another valuable point to edge Melton in front again at 4-3.

The visitors looked in a strong position to force the draw as team captain Guy Rayson trailed 2-down with four holes to play.

But a 15ft birdie putt on the par four 15th cut the deficit to one before an unlikely, but timely chip-in from the side of the 16th green, for another birdie, set up an exciting and tense final two holes.

Both were halved to give Melton the crucial half-point needed for a closely-fought win by four-and-a-half points to three-and-a-half.

Melton now top the table and travel to Rutland Water in their next match.

* The juniors played for the Ben Kerr Memorial Trophy on Saturday.

James Daulby shot a terrific nine-under handicap nett 61 (gross 76) to finish well clear of runner-up Louis Woodcock (nett 77).