Melton Golf Club: A heartfelt thank-you

Steve and Karen Middleton paid a heartfelt thank-you to a national charity by organising a fundraising competition at Melton Golf Club.

The event was held in aid of the British Heart Foundation as a thank-you from Steve and other club members with heart conditions for the treatment they have received.

Steve was particularly delighted that his consultant Doug Schian could take part, with the event raising £340 for the BHF.

Golf club members who have received heart treatment or pacemakers took part, along with their guests or friends in a fourball am-am competition, with two to score on each hole.

The scores were very close, with the team of John Harvey, Bob Thompson, Nigel Blunt and Doug Schian running out winners with 94 points on countback from runners-up Haydn Snow, Chris Wakefield, and Brendan Boyce.

The winners were presented with a bottle of wine and a miniature heart on a stand, each carved by Steve.

* The men’s International Pairs at Melton was well supported and fiercely contested, with superb scores returned.

Billy Kevan and Richard South won with 45 points and go through to a regional round at Atherstone Golf Club on September 28.

If successful they could then proceed to the UK final and ultimately to the world final.

Runners-up Dave Poolan and Nigel Shaw finished with 42 points, just one better than third-placed Danny Raven and Cliff Daulby.

Mick Wilson won the entire two’s sweep as the only player to shoot a two.

* Guy Rayson won the midweek stableford on countback from runner-up Dave Thornton, both players scoring 33 points, while Mick Wilson finished third with 31.

* A nine-hole qualifying competition played across the front nine holes at Melton and produced a clear win for Andrew Standeven with 21 points.

Jack Inguanta took second spot on countback from Kevin Robertson, both players scoring 15 points.

* Denise Waldron lifted the first ladies’ trophy of the year with a two-under handicap nett 70 to win the Winners Rosebowl.

This event is open to all lady and junior girl members who won a club trophy or medal in the previous competition year.

Jean Moulds was second with a nett 76 and Drina Terzza was third.