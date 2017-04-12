Melton Gofl Club pair through to national semi-finals

Melton Golf Club chairman Phil Millward and house director Nick Humphries are through to the semi-finals of a national tournament after winning a regional round.

The pair played in The Old Speckled Hen Belhaven Best Competition at Sleaford, an individual stableford played off three-quarter handicap.

They finished with a combined 66 points to each the semi-final in Northumberland on June 15.

* The men’s competitions at Melton GC are well under way and have been well supported.

Brothers Brian and Steve Haines took the first two places in the March midweek stableford, with Brian’s 32 points edging out Steve by two points. John Waldron was third with 28 points on a day of difficult conditions.

Brian’s good form continued in the Macmillan Spoons at the start of April when he won again with a super score of 38 points.

Giles Hinch’s level par 36 points secured him second place, one ahead of Keith Tomblin in third.

The field of 47 players donated £141 for Macmillan Cancer Relief.

The Sunday competition on April 2 was decided by countback after Malcolm Farrow and Billy Kevan both shot 35 points.

Malcolm’s better score on the back nine pipped Billy to first place, and Tony Robinson was third with 34 points.

* The B Team played their first friendly match at Rutland County with a 5-1 loss.

The winning pair for Melton was club captain Ian Solloway and playing partner Brian Cole.

* The first trophy of the year was played on Saturday when 38 players competed for the Gerry Davies Trophy, a betterball pairs stableford with all proceeds donated to charity.

Some tremendous scores were returned in a very tight contest, with Anthony Halls and Karl Yates shooting a fantastic 45 points to win from runners-up Tim Mortimer and Nick Baines (44pts).

Malcolm Farrow with Mike Catlin shot 43 points to secure third spot, and Sam Pollard with Dave Pollan finished fourth on countback with 42 from Alan Sleath and Bob Barnes. Mick Wilson and Mark Pedge also carded 42 points.

Twos sweep: Bob Barnes, Sam Pollard, John Squires, Eddie Cham, Glenn Price, Matt Catton, Chris Carmichael, Tim Mortimer, Steve Goddard, Matt Wade.

* Melton seniors played a non-qualifying stableford on April 4.

Ken Longbottom won with 41 points, three clear of Robin Jones, while Bill Fisher was third with 37. John Rigby and Glenn Price shot a level 36 points to take fourth and fifth places, respectively, on countback.

* A small field of ladies played in the April Saturday EWGA medal.

Leah Radford won with nett 83 from Sue Hitchman (nett 86) and Drina Terzza (nett 87).

The ladies’ team enjoyed a friendly am-am match at Forest Hill with two players from each side in each team.

Lady captain Bettyne Norton and vice-captain Sandie Normanton won with their Forest Hill partners, while Liz Clark with Jena Moulds and their partners came second.