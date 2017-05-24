Melton Gofl Club: Catlin and Cartwright win club major

Melton Golf Club senior ladies’ team secured two draws against Belton Park and Luffenham Heath.

Hosting Belton Park, the match was halved 2-2 with Bettyne Norton and Liz Clark (3 And 1) and Avis Webb and Lindy Dane (1-up).

The trip to Luffenham Heath was also halved with Jean Moulds and Liz Clark, and Sue Bennett and Cheryl Osborne the successful Melton pairs.

* Melton ladies edged Burghley Park in a home friendly, two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

The winning pairs were Bettyne Norton and Sandie Normanton (6 and 4), Janet Bentley and Cheryl Osborne (1-up), and Lindy Dane and Sally Hudson halved.

* One of the club’s major pairs trophy, the Clarke Cup, was played for on Saturday as an American Foursomes stableford.

Scott Cartwright and Mike Catlin won with 42 points, only one point ahead of runners-up George Boddy and Jake Mogg.

One point further back in third were Julian Kisiel and Neil Farish.

Two’s sweep: Jake Mogg/George Boddy (x2), Julian Kisiel/Neil Farish, Jon Wade/Trevor Jamson, Mark Pedge/Dougie Bryce, Mick Wilson/Jack Inguanta.

* Father and son Peter and Dave Poolan battled it out for first and second place in the nine-hole qualifier played on Sunday.

Dave’s 22 points resoundingly defeated Pete’s 16 points.

New to the Melton men this year, these competitions are still finding their feet, but proving popular.

* The fifth and penultimate round of the George Houghton Trophy was played last Tuesday.

Points are earned for the best four cards from six which will decide the overall winner.

Jerzy Schmidt won the latest round with 37 points, a point ahead of Bob Barnes who took second on countback from Dick Chapman.

Countback was also used to separate third place from Jim McQuillan in fourth.

The last round will be played on Tuesday to reveal the aggregate winner.