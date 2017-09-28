Melton boxer Josh Quailey announces professional debut

Melton heavyweight boxer Josh Quailey is set to make his professional debut next month having ‘served his apprenticeship’ in amateur boxing.

The 30-year-old has turned over with Clifton Mitchell and boxes on his show at Rollerworld on Friday, October 13, having ended his amateur career ranked third in England.

“I’m really excited,” he said ahead of his paid debut.

“I was hoping to do this sooner, but the extra time I spent in the amateurs has helped me. I have served my apprenticeship and now I’m ready to turn pro.

“I want to win fights and see how far I can go.

“I’m athletic, fast for a heavyweight and have power. I’m a fighter.”

Quailey started his sporting career as a footballer and played for Holwell Sports and Melton Mowbray among other teams before Paul Butlin persuaded him to take up boxing at Melton ABC where he was coached by Trev Booth.

“Paul took me under his wing,” said Quailey, who reached the final of this year’s England Boxing Elite championships, formerly known as the ABA championship.

“I used to go and support him and he suggested I should give it a try.”

Quailey reached the last four of both the Novice and ABA championships and boxed for England, but because of injuries and work commitments, he only had 25 amateur bouts, spread across eight years.

He said: “If you want to be good at anything, you have to do it full-time and so for the next two or three years, all I’m going to do is box.

“I want to concentrate on boxing, win fights and see how far I can go.”

Preparations for Quailey’s professional career have included sparring sessions with heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, at Loughborough University.

Quailey, who is sponsored by Rare Soul Man Records, the Harboro Hotel and JW Fitness, said: “I remember after our first spar a year or so ago, Dillian said ‘he is one, big, strong guy’ and I have definitely improved since then.

“I have really noticed the difference since I started training full-time.”

* Tickets for the show in Derby are available from 07459 029186.