Melton Bowlers put the squeeze on Barnstone

The Warren Triples League returned to Melton Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday following its extended Christmas break as Barnstone took on Melton Bowlers.

The match started well for the Bowlers who forged a 15-shot lead within just five ends, and they pushed hard to increase this lead to 20 by the 12th end.

Melton kept the pressure on right to the end, despite being a player short on two of the rinks, to secure a 26-shot aggregate win.

But the villagers denied them maximum points by earning a draw on one rink.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

BARNSTONE BC 53

MELTON BOWLERS 79

Rink scores: J. Hogg, J. Cullen, A. Cullen lost to Peter Craddock, David Fry, Arnold Browne 12-17; W. Snowdon, J, Parker, N. Drew drew with David Poate, Keith Blackshaw 16-16; K. Drew, L. Smith, G. Smith lost to Bob Smith, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye 7-25; GH Sherriff, G. Taylor, R. Smith lost to Chuck Kershaw, Jenny McConnell 18-21.