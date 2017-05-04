Melton bowlers celebrate top season at awards night

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club celebrated a year of great sport at their annual presentation evening with several club winners going ob to claim county titles.

Chris Rodgers won the men’s singles, while Sue Lemon was ladies singles champion and open over 65s single winner.

Ladies 2 Wood Pairs winners Sue Lemon and Glenise Marshall EMN-170405-144158002

The men’s pairs went to Gerald Moore and John Robinson, with the ladies title going to Sue Dixon and Marilyn Vye.

Mel Bass, Don Welch and Chris Rodgers went on to win the men’s triples county title after taking the club honour, with Ron Wakelin substituting for Mel.

Ladies’ triples winners were Eva Radford, Sue Lemon and Carol Orridge.

Don Welch had a busy evening, also picking up the men’s over 60s singles title, which he then won at county level, too, while Geoff Kidney and Peter White won the men’s over 60s pairs.

Ladies two wood triples winners: Erica Warrington and Rita James EMN-170405-144047002

The men’s fours winners were Les Gillett, Mel Bass, Don Welch and Chris Rodgers, with Eva Radford, Sue Lemon, Jean Ladkin and Carol Orridge securing the ladies’ title. This rink went on to win the county Fours, with Rita James substituting for Jean.

The ladies’ two-wood triples was won by Erica Warrington, Viv James and Rita James, and the two-wood pairs by Glenise Marshall and Sue Lemon.

Malcolm Lomax lifted the novice singles trophy, and also won the novice pairs with his wife Carol.

The mixed pairs was won by grandmother and grandson combination Glenise Marshall and Jordan Butcher, and the mixed Fours went to Sue Dixon, Marilyn Vye, Don Welch and Chris Rodgers.

Ladies' fours club and county winners - Carol Orridge, Eva Radford, Jean Ladkin, Sue Lemon, Rita James. Sue, Carol and Eva also won the triples. EMN-170405-144117002

Ladies Pairs winners Sue Dixon and Marilyn Vye EMN-170405-144128002

Mixed fours: Sue Dixon, Marilyn Vye and Don Welch EMN-170405-144138002

Mixed Pairs: Jordan Butcher and Glenise Marshall EMN-170405-144057002