Melton angler finishes ninth in richest-ever UK final

Top Melton angler Simon Skelton missed out on the big money first prize, but bagged another top 10 finish in a national final.

Skelton was among just 24 anglers to qualify for the Maver Match This final, all of whom were aiming for the richest prize in UK match angling history of £70,000.

Drawn on peg 16 at Maver Hayfield Lakes, near Doncaster, Skelton landed 24lb 2oz in a match of low weights to finish ninth in a field of Britain’s best match anglers.

It was the fourth time the consistent angler had reached the final in the competition’s seven-year history - a feat matched by only one other angler.

Skelton has finished on the podium twice at the ultra-competitive match, including a third-placed finish last year, and has also been a section winner.