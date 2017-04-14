Melton and Belvoir taste success at Spring School Games

The Melton and Belvoir team joined nine other school sports partnerships for the Leicester-Shire and Rutland School Games Spring Championships last Wednesday.

Almost 800 secondary school pupils descended on Loughborough University as 104 teams from 50 schools represented their districts across 13 events.

The Melton and Belvoir squad EMN-171104-160205002

School Games Ambassador and Team GB Paralympian Sam Ruddock was on hand throughout the afternoon to pose for pictures and played a part at the closing Ceremony and trophy presentations.

Melton and Belvoir came away with a winners’ trophy as their team topped Division A of the learning disability basketball, while the Year 8 girls’ sportshall athletics team won the spirit of the games award.

Primary school pupils get their turn in June when the School Games Summer Championships are held at Uppingham School Sports Centre.

Super-Series Finals will also take place in boccia, Go-Ride cycling, softball and tennis, and Loughborough University will again play host to the National School Games from August 31 to September 3.