Leicester Tigers hit the fairways at Melton Golf Club

Retired Ireland star Geordan Murphy was among a host of former Leicester Tiger players who took to the course at Melton Golf Club for a popular annual fixture.

Despite a bitterly cold day, the Melton golfers and ex-Tigers had a wonderful day of sport.

Ex-Tigers players with Melton Golf Club members EMN-170919-162227002

The Tigers Past Players’ spokesman said: “We had a splendid reception from Melton Mowbray Golf Club and enjoyed great camaraderie, as ever, in what turned out to be an honourable drawn match.”

Murphy was one of the stars of the team, having become assistant backs coach after retirement as a player in 2013, working in the coaching team led by Richard Cockerill and then under Aaron Mauger and Matt O’Connor.

He made 322 appearances for Tigers, scoring 93 tries and 691 points, as well as playing in 72 Tests for Ireland and making seven appearances with the British and Irish Lions.

The Past Players play 11 Leicestershire clubs each year, including Melton, raising money for charity.