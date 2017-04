Lake View: Huggins and Greenbury book their summer final spots

Bob Greenbury and Sean Huggins found form at Lake View Fishery last week to book their places at the Middy/Dynamite Summer Series two-day final in September.

Greenbury took a good 86lb haul at last Wednesday’s qualifier, but finished second behind clear winner Andy Bailey, while Huggins finished top of the pile on Saturday as the only angler to reach three figures.

Sean Huggins made it through to the final on Saturday EMN-170404-180746002

The Sunday Open also produced a clear frontrunner with Andy Searle taking the honours, finishing more than 25lb ahead of runner-up Keith Daws.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Wednesday): 1 Andy Bailey (Diawa) 116lb 2oz (lagoon peg 5), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 86lb 1oz (marina 12), 3 Ash Edwards 81lb 5oz (marina 12), 4 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 79lb 4oz (marina 4), 5 Simon Skelton (Maver) 77lb 8oz (lagoon 11).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Saturday): 1 Sean Huggins (Dynamite Baits/Drennan) 106lb 4oz (river peg 20), 2 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 80lb 8oz (river 5), 3 Dave White (LVS) 74lb 1oz (river 1), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 70lb (stream 20), 5 Jake Hemmings (Lake Snakes) 59lb 13oz (stream 1).

Sunday Open: 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 79lb 10oz (canal peg 2), 2 Keith Daws (LVS) 54lb 8oz (canal 13), 3 Doug Jackson (LVS) 41lb 5oz (canal 17), 4 David Breakwell (Marukyu) 40lb 5oz (canal 29), 5 Daz Sly (Cooper Tackle) 39lb 8oz (canal 15).