Lake View hosts Fish ‘O’ Mania qualifier

The rain fell all day as Lake View Fishery hosted a qualifier for one of the sport’s biggest national competitions, Fish ‘O’ Mania last Wednesday.

Jamie Hughes gained the coveted spot at the televised final, by topping the field with a huge haul of 118lb 4oz, caught off peg 13 on the canal pool.

He finished well clear of runner-up Paul Wright who landed 93lb 12oz from peg 23 on lagoon, while Craig Goldstraw (87lb 6oz lagoon peg eight) completed the top three.

Gareth Malham took 81lb 6oz from canal peg 25 for third place, just five ounces ahead of David Breakwell in fifth (harbour peg 6).

Melton angler Simon Skelton had to make do with a section win after catching 66lb 8oz from river pool peg 13.

Section winners - Stream 1-20: Dave Roberts 54lb 13oz (peg 13); Canal 1-19: Chris Kendall 67lb 13oz (peg 17); Canal 21-29/Marina 1-8: Luke Bamford 79lb 8oz (canal peg 23); Harbour 2-18: Tom Pringle 75lb 8oz (peg 10); Lagoon 4-25: Tim Booker 52lb 12oz (peg 25); Serpent 2-25: Robert Harbour 56lb 10oz (peg 25); Marina 9-25: Sean Huggins 52lb 4oz (peg 14).

Lake View Fishery would like to thank all who attended and helped make the match a success.