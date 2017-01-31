Lake View: Greenbury secures clean sweep of wins

Brian Greenbury was in unstoppable form last week as he took a clean sweep of wins at Lake View Fishery.

His winning week began with wins at both Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter qualifiers on Wednesday and Saturday with hauls of 35lb 5oz and 58lb 1oz respectively.

He then repeated his winning weight the following day to top a five-man field at the Sunday Open.

With Brian having already through to the march final, the two qualifying spots went to Kev Kania (Wednesday) and Alan Cox (Saturday).

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 35lb 5oz (stream peg 6), 2 Phil Hill (LVS) 29lb 5oz (stream 1), 3 Roger Parnell (LVS) 22lb 5oz (stream 15), 4 Kev Kania (LVS) 18lb 12oz (stream 3), Andy Searle (peg 17) and Bob Dyer (peg 19) did not weigh.

(Saturday): 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 58lb 1oz (canal peg 15), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 39lb 5oz (canal 17), 3 Joey Griffin 18lb 10oz (canal 3), 4 Alan Cox 5lb 12oz (canal 19), 5 Gary Cox 4lb 12oz (canal 27).

Sunday Open: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 58lb 1oz (stream peg 1), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 40lb 5oz (stream 4), 3 Gary Saddler (Coopers Tackle) 22lb 8oz (stream 20), 4 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 15lb 8oz (stream 7), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 3lb 5oz (stream 17).