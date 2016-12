Lake View: Greenbury nets two wins in a week

Jason Farmery and Ben Sharp (pictured) last week became the latest anglers to qualify for next year’s Middy Autumn/Winter series final.

A haul of just 9lb 12oz was good enough for Farmery who finished fourth at last Wednesday’s match, while Sharp finished as runner-up on Saturday with a decent catch of more than 65lb.

It was a bumper week for Brian Greenbury, however, who topped Wednesday’s qualifier with an impressive 63lb, just one of two anglers to exceed 11lb on the day.

He then went on to win Sunday’s open match with 35lb 4oz, just two pounds ahead of his brother Bob.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 63lb 13oz (canal peg 15), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 51lb (peg 6), 3 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 10lb 10oz (peg 17), 4 Jason Farmery (LVS) 9lb 12oz (peg 13), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 8lb 10oz (peg 23).

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 90lb 2oz (peg 2), 2 Ben Sharp (Maver) 65lb 8oz (peg 21), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 62lb 10oz (peg 6), 4 Steven Pretty 59lb 10oz (peg 8), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 38lb 8oz (peg 18).

Sunday Open: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 35lb 4oz (Canal peg 25), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 33lb 4oz (peg 6), 3 Gary Saddler (Dynamite) 32lb 12oz (peg 15), 4 Daz Sly 24lb 4oz (peg 12), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 22lb 2oz (peg 21).