Lake View Fishery: Win double for in-form Greenbury

Bob Greenbury did the double at Lake View Fishery last week, claiming two wins in four days at the venue.

He pipped his brother Brian to win last Wednesday’s Middy Summer Series qualifier with a huge haul of 117lb 11oz. It was a highly competitive match with all of the top four all weighing in with three-figure totals.

Bob then won the Sunday Open, falling just three pounds short of his other match-winning weight.

Neil Barlow took Wednesday’s qualifying spot for the summer series final after finishing third with 102lb 6oz, and Charlie Gooch was Saturday’s coveted qualifying spot.

He finished runner-up, with 91lb 13oz, behind Mick Beckhurst, who took the win with 107lb 9oz.

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Match 20: 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 117lb 11oz (canal peg 3), 2 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 106lb 12oz (canal 26), 3 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 102lb 6oz (canal 5), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 101lb 6oz (canal 9), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 95lb 1oz (canal 11).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Match 21: 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 107lb 9oz (stream peg 20), 2 Charlie Gooch (Net Busters) 91lb 13oz (river 4), 3 Steven Pretty (LVS) 87lb 10oz (river 17), 4 Sam Allen 87lb (river 20), 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 81lb 13oz (river 14).

Sunday Open: 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 114lb (marina peg 9), 2 Neil Edwards (Maver) 99lb 9oz (marina 14), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 88lb 10oz (marina 23), 4 Sean Huggin (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 76lb 1oz (marina 19), 5= Nick 71lb 13oz (marina 17), 5= Shaun 71lb 13oz (marina 12).