Lake View Fishery: Taylor and Rainbow through to Middy final

Have your say

Notts anglers Pete Taylor and Alan Rainbow were the latest to qualify for the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Final on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.

Seventh place was good enough for Taylor to progress from Wednesday’s qualifier after netting a total of 61lb 8oz from peg 17 on canal, finishing 20lb adrift of match winner Mick Beckhurst

Pete Taylor made it through to the Middy Series two-day final EMN-170816-121308002

Alan Rainbow came through after finishing fourth at Saturday’s qualifier with 82lb, a little way behind the top two who both finished with three-figure hauls.

Steve Haywood pipped Ken Daws to the win with a superb weight of 141lb 9oz.

Results (top five) -

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Wednesday): 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 81lb 1oz (canal 15), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 80lb 13oz (golden lagoon peg 25), 3 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 73lb 8oz (canal 2), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 70lb 1oz (canal 10), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 68lb 1oz (canal 12).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 141lb 9oz (marina peg 19), 2 Ken Daws (LVS) 139lb 12oz (serpent 20), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 94lb 8oz (lagoon 22), 4 Alan Rainbow (Marukyu) 82lb 8oz (serpent 6), 5 Tom Pringle 72lb 13oz (serpent 9).

Sunday Open: 1 Josh Pace 93lb 8oz (serpent peg 10), 2 Danny Higgins (Matrix/Dynamite/Trentman) 80lb 1oz (canal 30), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 79lb 8oz (canal 10), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 76lb 13oz (canal 23), 5 Dave White (LVS) 74lb 1oz (serpent 13).