Lake View Fishery: Shellard and Smith book final places

Weights were down from the previous week’s bumper totals as Lake View Fishery hosted two more qualifying matches for the new Middy-Adrenaline Baits Winter Series.

Matt Smith booked his place in next March’s final by topping last Wednesday’s match.

Matt Smith topped Wednesday's qualifier EMN-170926-131457002

He fell just a few ounces short of three figures, landing 99lb 6oz by fishing hard pellet on the deck down the track from peg 23 on the lagoon pool. He finished a full 20 pounds clear of his nearest challenger as the lagoon offered up the top two weights of the day

Smith was joined in the final by John Shellard who finished top of the pile on Saturday with a weight of 60lb 4oz, caught from peg 20 on stream.

Runner-up Neil Edwards finished less than seven pounds back, also on stream, while third-placed Steve Haywood took the top weigh ton the river pool with 45lb.

Doug Jackson headed a 10-strong field on marina at the Sunday Open after weighing in a 74lb total from peg 15, with Char Millington seven pounds back in second place.

Results (top five) –

Middy-Adrenaline Baits Winter Series (Match Three): 1 Matt Smith (LVS) 99lb 6oz (lagoon peg 23), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 79lb 6oz (lagoon 20), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 69lb 4oz (canal 13), 4 Kev Kania (LVS) 62lb 8oz (canal 30), 5 Dave White (LVS) 54lb 1oz (canal 9).

Middy-Adrenaline Baits Winter Series (Match Four): 1 John Shellard (Drennan) 60lb 4oz (stream peg 20), 2 Neil Edwards (Maver) 53lb (stream 4), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 45lb 11oz (river 1), 4 Steven Pretty (LVS) 45lb 4oz (river 18), 5 Dave White (LVS) 41lb 1oz (stream 4).

Sunday Open match: 1 Doug Jackson 74lb 1oz (marina peg 15), 2 Char Millington 66lb 8oz (marina 12), 3 Dave Smith 56lb 1oz (marina 21), 4 Luke Downing 41lb 5oz (marina 25), 5 Stu Hagar 38lb 4oz (marina 18).