Lake View Fishery: Hot rod Bob lands back-to-back wins

Bob Greenbury was in unstoppable form as he won both of last week’s qualifiers in the winter series.

He booked his place at next March’s final by topping last Wednesday’s match with a haul of 86lb 8oz caught from peg eight on canal using pellet.

Carl Sutton scooped a Sunday win and a nice little �190 bonus EMN-171010-191632002

The Drennan angler maintained his winning form at Saturday’s match, with 58lb enough to give him top spot.

He finished just a few pounds ahead of Steven Pretty and Michael Elliott who tied for second place and will both fish in the final.

Carl Sutton took the week’s biggest match weight at the Sunday Open with 104lb 9oz, using caster shallow and maggot down the edge.

He also earned a £190 bonus for winning from the golden peg, canal 15.

Results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier (match 7): 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 86lb 8oz (canal peg 8), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 81lb 5oz (canal 10), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 78lb 10oz (canal 19), 4 Chris Neal (Rutlander) 68lb 4oz (canal 17), 5 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 67lb (canal 6).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Winter Qualifier (match 8): 1 Bob Greenbury(Drennan) 58lb (stream peg 1), 2= Steven Pretty (LVS) 54lb 4oz (stream 4), 2= Michael Elliott 54lb 4oz (river 10), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 46lb 13oz (river 17), 5= Richard Bonson 41lb 1oz (stream 7), 5= Darren Bamford (LVS) 41lb 1oz (river 1).

Sunday Open: 1 Carl Sutton 104lb 9oz (Canal golden peg 15), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 67lb 1oz (canal 7), 3 Phil Donaldson 51lb 10oz (canal 11), 4 Steve Ward 51lb 8oz (canal 13), 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 50lb 8oz (canal 18).