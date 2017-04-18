Lake View Fishery: Haywood enjoys profitable week

Steve Haywood enjoyed a successful week at Lake View Fishery as he twice finished in the top two.

The Middy sponsored angler qualified for the Summer Series final by topping last Wednesday’s qualifier with 77lb and then finished runner-up to Bronson Arme at Sunday’s open match.

John Shellard was the other to qualify for September’s final after winning Saturday’s match, finishing almost 15lb clear of runner-up Ken Daws who won a £70 golden peg bonus with the top weight on the serpent pool.

Results –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 77lb (marina peg 5), 2 Dave Smith 58lb 4oz (marina 20), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 45lb 10oz (marina 18), 4 Jason Farmery (LVS) 39lb 14oz (marina 11), 5 Simon Skelton (Maver/Dynamite Baits) 38lb 5oz (marina 25).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer qualifier (Saturday): 1 John Shellard (Drennan) 99lb 6oz (marina peg 12), 2 Ken Daws (LVS) 84lb 15oz (serpent golden peg 1), 3 Doug Jackson 49lb 10oz (serpent 23), 4 Pete Beardall 49lb 2oz (serpent 9), 5 Jason Farmery (LVS) 46lb 1oz (serpent 6).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (LVS) 109lb 10oz (canal peg 17), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 99lb 8oz (canal 2), 3 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 98lb 4oz (canal 11), 4 Day Sly (Coopers Tackle) 73lb 1oz (canal 5), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 70lb 13oz (canal 14).