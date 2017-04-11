Lake View Fishery: Greeenbury and Skelton reach summer final

Brian Greenbury and Simon Skelton made it through to the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Final after two close-fought qualifiers at Lake View Fishery last week.

Greenbury topped last Wednesday’s qualifier with a winning haul of 86lb 2oz, caught deep on pellet from peg six on the serpent lake,. pipping runner-up Ken Daws by less than 3lb.

Weekend winner Simon Skelton EMN-171104-150831002

Saturday’s match proved even close as a mere five ounces separated Skelton from Asfordby and Melton Society angler Jimmy Aley.

Skelton landed fell just ounces short of a three-figure haul, catching on soft pellet bait across, and maggot short from the lagoon’s peg eight.

Bob Greenbury claimed his second top three finish of the week at the Sunday Open when he finished runner-up to Sean Huggins.

It was another close-fought battle for the top prize with once more less than 3lb separating the top two.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Wednesday): 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 86lb 2oz (serpent peg 6), 2 Ken Daws (LVS) 83lb 4oz (stream 9), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 79lb 10oz (stream 20), 4 Neil Edwards (Maver) 78lb 4oz (river 1), 5 Phil Hill (LVS) 77lb 13oz (river 20).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Saturday): 1 Simon Skelton (Maver/Dynamite Baits) 99lb 6oz (lagoon 8), 2 Jimmy Aley (AMSOA) 99lb 1oz (marina 25), 3 Jon Wake (Dynamite Baits/Shimano) 93lb 13oz (lagoon 6), 4 Jake Hemmings (Snake Lake) 83lb 1oz (marina 21), 5 Dave Wright 69lb 15oz (marina 1).

Sunday Open: 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 88lb 1oz (marina peg 4), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 85lb 4oz (marina 25), 3 John Shellard (Coopers Tackle) 69lb 4oz (reef 20), 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 67lb 4oz (reef 7), 5 Bronson Arme (LVS) 64lb 4oz (reef 2).