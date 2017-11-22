Lake View Fishery: Dyer and Butler reach final

Bob Dyer and Shaun Butler booked their places in the Middy-Adrenaline Baits Winter Series final next March after last week’s qualifiers at lake View Fishery.

Dyer (pictured) finished third in an 11-man field at Wednesday’s match with a haul of 40lb 5oz from peg 26 on canal, with the top two already through.

The match was won by Bob Greenbury who finished well clear with 76lb 4oz from peg nine.

Steve Haywood topped Saturday’s qualifier with 70lb 4oz from peg 11 on river, but having already booked his place in the final, runner-up Butler went through instead with 42lb 12oz from stream peg six.

Results (top five) –

Middy-Adrenaline Winter Series match 19: 1 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 76lb 4oz (canal peg 9), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 57lb 13oz (canal 6), 3 Bob Dyer (Maver) 40lb 5oz (canal 26), 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 34lb 5oz (canal 15), 5 Dave White (LVS) 33lb 12oz (canal 13).

Middy-Adrenaline Winter Series match 20: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 70lb 4oz (river peg 1), 2 Shaun Butler 42lb 12oz (stream 6), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 33lb 1oz (river 20), 4 Dean Clare 24lb 8oz (stream 9), 5 Jason Farmery (LVS) 13lb 12oz (river 17).