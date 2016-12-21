Lake View Fishery: Cox and Dyer secure final berths

Gary Cox was the clear winner at Lake View Fishery on Saturday as he booed his place in the Middy Autumn/Winter Final.

Cox topped a field of 15 anglers at the qualifier with a haul of 76lb 8oz, caught on bread and maggots from peg 15, to finish almost 30lb clear of runner-up Gary Saddler.

Gary Cox finished well clear at Saturday's qualifier EMN-161220-124736002

Second spot was good enough for Bob Dyer to clinch his place in the final at last Wednesday’s match.

He caught 38lb 8oz to finish less then 5lb behind match winner Andy Searle who had already booked hi place at the final in March.

* Brian Greenbury won the Sunday open match for the second week running with the biggest haul of the week.

He caught 87lb 4oz from peg 12 on the serpent lake to finish 3lb clear of Sean Huggins after a closely-fought battle between the two.

* The Middy Xtreme Qualifier on Christmas Eve will also run as a fur and feather match. Everyone fishing the match will take home a prize.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 43lb 6oz (lagoon peg 21), 2 Bob Dyer (Maver) 38lb 8oz (peg 19), 3 Rob Growcock 25lb 8oz (peg 23), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 24lb 3oz (peg 25), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 23lb (peg 6).

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter qualifier (Saturday): 1 Gary Cox 76lb 8oz (canal peg 15), 2 Gary Saddler (Coopers Tackle) 38lb 5oz (peg 17), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 29lb 6oz (peg 5), 4 Bob Dyer (Maver) 22lb 8oz (peg 13), 5 Andy Searle (LVS) 19lb 12oz (peg 19,).

Sunday open: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 87lb 4oz (serpent peg 12), 2 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 84lb 2oz (peg 10), 3 Gary Saddler (Coopers Tackle) 27lb 5oz (peg 5), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 21lb 5oz (peg 2), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 16lb 8oz (peg 17).