Lake View: Close-fought matches serve up tight finishes

A large field of 41 anglers turned out to fish a two-day bank holiday match at Lake View last weekend.

Steven Pretty topped a close-fought match with 76lb 8oz, taken from peg four on the stream pool, pipping runner-up Andy Searle by just a pound.

The Middy series qualifiers were equally close with a pound or less deciding the winners.

Josh Pace pipped Steve Haywood on Wednesday, while only 11 ounces separated Saturday winner Ken Daws from Scott Robinson.

Qualifiers for next month’s final were Ben Checkley and Jason Farmery.

Results (top five) -

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (match 46): 1 Josh Pace 83lb 2oz (marina 12), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 82lb 1oz (lagoon 15), 3 Phil Hill (LVS) 77lb 13oz (river 10), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 74lb 2oz (marina 25), 5 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 71lb 10oz (lagoon 25).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (match 47): 1 Ken Daws (LVS) 91lb 12oz (canal peg 30), 2 Scott Robinson 91lb 1oz (canal 3), 3 Jason Farmery (LVS 79lb 1oz (river golden peg 1), 4 Chris Hale 76lb 4oz (river 20), 5 Richard Bonson 74lb 13oz (canal 9).

Bank Holiday two-day festival: 1 Steven Pretty (LVS) 76lb 8oz (stream peg 4), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 75lb 4oz (canal 13), 3 Richard Bond (Matrix Image) 67lb 13oz (canal 22), 4 Scott Robinson 63lb 1oz (stream 2), 5= Jason Sahall (LVS) 62lb 4oz (canal 1), 5= Kev Kania (LVS) 62lb 4oz (serpent 17).