Lake View angling: Neal books Middy final spot

Oakham angler Tom Neal (Rutlander) became the latest to make it through to the Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Final at Lake View Fishery with a fourth-placed finish at Saturday’s qualifier.

A haul of just 12lb 12oz was enough to book his spot after a day of low weights on the marina pool.

Lake View Sunday Open winner Brian Greenbury EMN-171101-085724002

Dave Harper won the match with 74lb 4oz from peg 12, but his haul was the exception rather than the rule, and was almost 55lb clear of runner-up Daz Sly.

It was a similar story at Wednesday’s Middy match when Mick Beckhurst took the win with 71lb 6oz from peg 21 on the serpent lake, well clear of second-placed Andy Searle (38lb 12oz).

* Brian Greenbury fell less than a pound short of a three-figure haul as he won the Sunday Open match with 99lb 2oz from peg 15 on canal.

Runner-up Bob Dyer finished more than 55lb back with 44lb 1oz from peg 24.

Results (top five) – Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 71lb 6oz (peg 21), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 38lb 12oz (peg 10), 3 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 37lb 12oz (peg 19), 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 30lb 12oz (peg 25), 5 Roger Parnell (LVS) 24lb 12oz (peg 2).

Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 74lb 4oz (peg 12), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 19lb 8oz (peg 9), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 14lb 12oz (peg 14), 4 Tom Neal (Rutlander) 12lb 12oz (peg 6), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 11lb 10oz (peg 19).

Sunday Open: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 99lb 2oz (peg 15), 2 Bob Dyer (Maver) 44lb 1oz (peg 24), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 40lb 5oz (peg 17), 4 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 39lb 10oz (peg 13), 5 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 27lb 5oz (peg 11).