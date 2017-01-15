Lake View angling: Neal books Middy final spot

Oakham angler Tom Neal (Rutlander) became the latest to make it through to the Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Final at Lake View Fishery with a fourth-placed finish at Saturday’s qualifier.
A haul of just 12lb 12oz was enough to book his spot after a day of low weights on the marina pool.
Dave Harper won the match with 74lb 4oz from peg 12, but his haul was the exception rather than the rule, and was almost 55lb clear of runner-up Daz Sly.
It was a similar story at Wednesday’s Middy match when Mick Beckhurst took the win with 71lb 6oz from peg 21 on the serpent lake, well clear of second-placed Andy Searle (38lb 12oz).
* Brian Greenbury fell less than a pound short of a three-figure haul as he won the Sunday Open match with 99lb 2oz from peg 15 on canal.
Runner-up Bob Dyer finished more than 55lb back with 44lb 1oz from peg 24.
Results (top five) – Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 71lb 6oz (peg 21), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 38lb 12oz (peg 10), 3 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 37lb 12oz (peg 19), 4 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 30lb 12oz (peg 25), 5 Roger Parnell (LVS) 24lb 12oz (peg 2).
Middy Xtreme Autumn/Winter Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 74lb 4oz (peg 12), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 19lb 8oz (peg 9), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 14lb 12oz (peg 14), 4 Tom Neal (Rutlander) 12lb 12oz (peg 6), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 11lb 10oz (peg 19).
Sunday Open: 1 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 99lb 2oz (peg 15), 2 Bob Dyer (Maver) 44lb 1oz (peg 24), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 40lb 5oz (peg 17), 4 Dave Harper (Plumtree Hog Roast Co) 39lb 10oz (peg 13), 5 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite) 27lb 5oz (peg 11).