Lake View angling: Bronson’s 160lb PB lands Sunday spoils

Bronson Arme recorded a personal best at Lake View Fishery to win the Sunday Open last weekend.

His haul of 160lb 3oz, taken from peg two on stream, left him well clear of Keith Daws who took a super weight of 113lb as four of the 12 entrants record 100lb-plus weights.

Steve Winter's three-figure weight earned him a place at the Middy final EMN-170407-161513002

* Nottinghamshire anglers Scott Robinson and Steve Winter became the latest qualifiers for the Middy Xtreme Summer Series final on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.

Fourth place was good enough for Robinson to book his place at last Wednesday’s qualifier, with a haul of 59lb 6oz from peg one on stream.

Mansfield angler Tom Calladine won the match, held in incessant rain, with 87lb 1oz from peg 15 on river.

Winter weighed in with a bumper haul of 113lb from lagoon peg four, but he was still pipped to the top prize by Ken Daws who took 115lb exactly from peg 15 on marina.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Wednesday): 1 Tom Calladine (DT Floats) 87lb 1oz (river peg 15), 2 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 69lb (stream 10), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 63lb 4oz (river 4), 4 Scott Robinson 59lb 6oz (stream 1), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 51lb 1oz (river 12).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series (Saturday): 1 Ken Daws (LVS) 115lb (marina peg 15), 2 Steve Winter (Drennan/Makukyu) 113lb 6oz (lagoon 4), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 79lb 4oz (lagoon 22), 4 Roger Parnell (LVS) 79lb 1oz (lagoon 22), 5 Jon Wake (Dynamite/Shimano) 68lb 1oz (marina 12).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (LVS) 160lb 3oz (stream peg 2), 2 Keith Daws (LVS) 113lb (stream 16), 3 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 106lb 11oz (river 13), 4 Steve Ward (LVS) 100lb 12oz (stream 7), 5 Stu Hagar 83lb 6oz (stream 19).