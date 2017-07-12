Lake View angling: Arme nets double win and final spot

Bronson Arme continued his excellent form at Lake View with two more wins last week, and a place at the Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series grand final.

He booked his spot in September’s two-day final after topping the scales at last Wednesday’s qualifier with a haul of almost 1212lb, well clear of runner-up Andy Searle.

Grand final qualifier Simon Porter EMN-171207-105127002

Having won the previous week’s Sunday Open with a personal best of 160lb, Arme went close to that total in winning the match for the second weekend running.

His final weight of 145lb was almost 60lb clear of nearest challenger Neil Barlow.

Steve Porter was the other angler to make it through to the summer series final after finishing third at Saturday’s qualifier with 91lb.

Ken Daws chalked up another win to take the Saturday spoils with 124lb 10oz, but runner-up Steve Haywood claimed a £70 bonus after taking top weight on the lagoon pool from golden peg seven.

Results (top five) –

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Wednesday): 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 120lb 14oz (canal peg 18), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 95lb 8oz (lagoon 7), 3 Ken Daws (LVS) 93lb 13oz (lagoon 20), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 88lb 4oz (canal 26), 5 Dave White (LVS) 80lb 1oz (canal 29).

Middy Xtreme/Dynamite Baits Summer Series Qualifier (Saturday): 1 Ken Daws (LVS) 124lb 10oz (canal peg 17), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 107lb 2oz (golden peg lagoon 7), 3 Steve Porter 91lb (lagoon 19), 4 Andy Searle (LVS) 90lb 1oz (canal 29), 5 Cha Millington 89lb 1oz (canal 10).

Sunday Open: 1 Bronson Arme (Marukyu/LVS) 145lb 2oz (canal peg 4), 2 Neil Barlow 88lb 4oz (canal 2), 3 Danny Higgins (Matrix/Dynamite/Trentman) 75lb 1oz (canal 29), 4 Steve Ward (LVS) 69lb 4oz (canal 10), 5 Graham Taylor (Knighton Ang) 68lb 4oz (canal 24).