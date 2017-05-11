Keith and Sue win trophy

Hamilton Tennis Club held a friendly round-robin Mr and Mrs Tournament.

The couples competition was won by Keith Galloway and Sue Corfield, with Graham Hall and Sue Harrison runners-up.

The men’s first team achieved the best result of the week, winning 7-2 against Charnwood Firsts.

Finlay Glidden and James Carlton won two matches, Daniel Paul and Kojo Addo won three and Tobie Timmermans and Ben Sansom won two.

The men’s over 60s team of Joe Cunningham, Barrie Farnsworth, Selwyn Carter and Steve Thompson completed their fixtures when they lost 2-6 to Rothley, with both pairs winning one set.

The ladies’ over 60s team received a walk-over from Hinckley, which raised them from the bottom of the league.

The men’s Aegon team of Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Jimmi Cox and Joe Jackson lost 12-0 to Rothley, with Mike almost breaking the duck when he lost his singles on a third set tie-break.

The men’s veterans first team of Barrie Farnsworth, Craig Tracey, Nigel Crymble and Dave Gildove lost 2-6 to Wigston Firsts, with Nigel and Dave recording two draws.

The ladies’ first team of Sue Corfield, Sue Harrison, Cindy Coulter, Lesley Greaves, Margaret Heggs and Margaret Shufflebotham lost 6-3 to Rothley Thirds, with each pair winning one set.

The men’s fifth team of Patrick Belcher, James Greenberry, Selwyn Carter, John Coleman, Doug Hacking and Steve Plaistow lost 9-0 to Gynsill Thirds.

The ladies’ third team of Jan Jackson, Jessi Jackson, Nicky Herbert, Pat Woolston, Suzan Li and Christine Stanley lost 9-0 to Carisbrooke C.

The men’s third team of Andy Douglas, Andy Stevens, Stan Pasiak, Craig Tracey, Will Harrison and Edwin Shufflebotham lost 8-1 to David Lloyd Thirds, with the two Andy’s winning one set.

The men’sfourth team of Joe Cunningham, Barrie Farnsworth, Graham Hall, Nigel Crymble, Keith Galloway and Edwin Shufflebotham lost to neighbours Belvoir Vale 8-1.

Graham and Nigel recordedthe consolation set for the Hamilton team.