Juniors get into tennis at Hamilton open day

Hamilton Tennis Club reported a great turnout of juniors for their second open day of the season together with parents and adults.

Club coach Zoe Jefferies and her team, together with volunteers, were encouraged to see so many juniors keen to try the sport.

The hosts were kept busy coaching the art of backhands, forehands and volleys while some of the more adventurous also tried to serve like Andy Murray.

The fastest server for most of the day was Graham Brown with 96mph, but he was pipped at the post by Mike Crane who clocked up 99mph.

To follow on from their open day, Hamilton are holding further junior group coaching which re-started last Saturday at 8.45am with the mini red players aged four and five.

They will be followed by the older red group from 9.15am to 10am, the nine to 11 years’ orange ball group from 10am, and then the older and more advanced juniors, who play with the usual yellow balls, from 11am.

Adult beginners take over at 12.45pm, and the improvers start at 1.45pm.