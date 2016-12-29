Intrepid Chris takes on his next mountain challenge

Amateur mountaineer Chris Foster is preparing to tackle the third mountain in a remarkable quest to climb the highest peaks on the world’s seven continents.

The 44-year-old painter and decorater, from Long Clawson, heads out to Argentina next month to scale the 7,000-metre Mount Aconcagua.

Chris Foster (right), of Long Clawson, with three team members at the summit of Mount Elbrus in Russia, Europe's tallest peak. Photo supplied EMN-161228-131410001

He’s already climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia in June 2014 and Kilimanjaro last summer, to complete the Europe and Africa legs of his magnificent sveen challenge.

After ascending South America’s highest summit in January, he will set his sights on Mount Vinson (Antarctica), Carstentsz Pyramid (Ocenania), Denali (North America) and Everest (Asia).

Chris said: “This will be a tough one as it is the second highest of the seven and it’s the highest peak in the world outside the Himalayas.

“There are typically high winds and very low temperatures on Aconcagua and the weather often prevents teams making it to the summit.”

Chris will be accompanied by 69-year-old fellow resident Ian Beale and two American climbers.

Preparations started some weeks back with cycling and running to improve stamina and they are due to do some winter climbing in Scotland next week.

A company called Battle Oats, which makes high protein bars from natural ingredients, is sponsoring this climb to help fund it.

Chris, who is married to Ruth and has two daughters, Polly and Alice, raised money for the Rainbows Hospice and Alzheimer’s Society charities with his first two climbs. But he has decided not to collect for this next one to give his regular sponsors a break from pledging cash.

He added: “We fly out to Argentina on January 28 and we will be away for a month.

“My wife has always been very supportive of my mountaineering expeditions since we first got together.

“It’s a tough challenge to complete but I’m determined to achieve it.”