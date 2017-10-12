Iman Barlow faces fellow world champion at Assassins’ Melton show

Have your say

Multiple world champion Iman Barlow has had to alter her plans after a late change of opponent for Saturday’s Muay Thai Assassin show at the Market Tavern.

The Melton Thai boxer will now go up against French K1 world champion Cindy Silvestre after her original opponent pulled out with a leg injury.

Eighteen Assassins will be in action at Saturday's show EMN-171010-184620002

She tops a 19-fight bill which features 18 Assassins and four international bouts.

Chief instructor and promoter Mark Barlow said: “We were very lucky that Cindy was training for a fight in Switzerland and her opponent also pulled out.

“Cindy is a very tough fighter and will be a great match for the main event.”

Michael Robinson has also been re-matched with a stronger opponent after his original opponent withdrew,

Tyree Stevens co-headlines the show against Newcastle’s Christian Jopling, while George Griffiths faces tall Cypriot Christophe Roba.

The action starts at 6pm with doors opening at 5pm.

Tickets are still available from Nicko’s Fish Bar and on the door.