Hat-trick for Mick

Mick West made it a hat-trick of wins at the Asfordby & Melton Society of Anglers’ Sunday match.

Fishing a mix of caster and corn on the pole from peg 21, he had a mainly carp weight of 30lb 40z.

Runner-up Mark Searle, on peg 17, also caught carp but on maggot for his weight of 24lb 12oz.

Rob Shuter took third with a 17lb 10oz mixed bag from peg 10.

Ray Fessey, on peg one, completed the top four with 10lb 6oz on worm.

The next club match is on May 21.

The club has two teams entered in the East Midlands Angling Federation teams match on May 20.