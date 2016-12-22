Harby boxer questions future after Meadow Lane defeat

Boxer Stan Stannard was left to ponder his future in the sport after losing out in a contest he thought he had won.

Stannard topped the bill on the Bad Boyz ABA Show at Notts County’s Meadow Lane stadium against Sheffield boxer Ryszard Lewicki, an opponent who has represented England and is ranked third in the UK after 74 career fights.

It represented a big step-up in class for the young Harby boxer, and the bout began slowly as both men showed respect and caution.

The round gradually increased in tempo and culminated in a fast and furious finale as neither fighter was prepared to give ground.

As the bell went, Stannard received a very late punch as he turned to return to his corner, earning Lewicki a stern lecture from the referee, but no warning.

The incident underlined Stannard’s superior skill and stamina and his opponent’s anxiety of having lost the opening round.

A high quality second round saw both boxers using all their skill and ringcraft, with Lewicki thought to have just shaded it.

The third and final round saw the Yorkshireman trying to score with big punches as Stannard picked him off with sharp jabs and combinations.

Both fighters received rapturous applause for a wonderful display of boxing, but there was huge disappointment for Stannard when he lost on a split decision.

Dad Adrian said: “After the fight Stan was incredibly upset with the decision and wondered what the point of this sport was.

“He delivered an outstanding performance, drawing praise from the Boxing Board of Control officials as the best fighter of the night, but this is no consolation having lost the fight.

“This was a big leap in the quality of opponents this season and Stan’s performances have reached new levels.”